Spain´s Costa Blanca and Holiday Islands Offer UK and France Hope Over Flights and Travel

SPAIN´S Costa Blanca and the Balearic Islands have joined forces to call for the return of flights to their areas for UK and foreign tourists.

Valencian President, Ximo Puig, and his Balearic Island counterpart, Francina Armengol, have agreed to ask both the European Union and the Spanish Government to come up with plans to boost tourism which includes getting air travel going again.

Puig and Armengol held a videoconference meeting today(May 6) to talk about the tourism crisis faced by the areas and what could be done about it.

They want the EU to sort out a set of travel rules that would be standard across all member countries and would minimise the effects of the coronavirus crisis on travel.

The two politicians say that want it made as simple as possible for foreign tourists to return to Spain, whilst maintaining measures against the spread of Covid-19.

They also wanted the Spanish Government to approve a Tourism Reactivation Plan, as the sector is vital to the country´s economy.

The two leaders agreed in their meeting that getting inter-country travel going again was critical, depending on the best advice from health authorities.





Puig and Armengol said that showing that their tourist areas were safe to visit and getting the stamp of approval from European bodies to show that was the indeed the case, was a key plank in getting holidaymakers back, as the crisis subsides.