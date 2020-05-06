Spain´s Caring Neighbours Make Lifesaving Call in Holiday Area of La Manga

CARING and concerned neighbours in Spain´s holiday area of La Manga have helped to save the life of an elderly resident.

The man had not been seen for a day, and so people who had regular contact with him decided to call the emergency services to see if he was in any difficulty.

It was just as well they did make the call, as the 79-year-old man, who lived on his own, had collapsed on his bedroom floor.

A Guardia Civil patrol arrived on the scene to check out the property, and nobody answered when they knocked at the front door.

They tracked down of the man´s relatives who told the Guardia that he might have lost consciousness because of the medication that he was taking.

With that information and believing his life to be in danger, the Guardia tried to see if they could get in through a window that might be partially open.

In the end, they got a view of his bedroom via the roof from his neighbour´s house, and saw the resident lying on the floor next to his bed.





Guardia officers called in firefighters from San Javier to break down the front door, and the man was found alive, but in bad state, having suffered a head injury.

He was given first aid by paramedics before taken to Cartagena for further treatment.