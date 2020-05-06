Spain’s Andalucia & Costa del Sol ask Government for changes to lockdown ‘outing’ timetable due to soaring temperatures

The Junta of Andalucia has approached the central Government to request changes to the existing ‘outing’ timetable, announced last weekend, in order to protect families with young children from the soaring summer temperatures.

Currently a parent can take out up to three children for an hour between the hours of 12pm and 7pm, but given the increasing heat the Junta is proposing a few changes to the existing lockdown ‘outing’ timetable.

It is proposing that families be allowed out with children between 12pm and 2pm and then again between 7pm and 9pm. The original morning timetable for those between the ages of 14 and 70 – to do a solo sports activity or go for a walk – between 6am-10am, will be maintained. However, it proposes that their evening exercise slot should be moved to 9pm until midnight (instead of the current 8pm-11pm).

The elderly (over 70s) will also continue to maintain their morning timetable of 10am-12pm, but they would lose their hour in the evening of between 7pm and 8pm. The Junta is also proposing that aquatic sports take place between 2pm and 6pm.

Given that Health Minister Salvador Illa already acknowledged earlier this week that he was open to adjusting the timetable if temperatures increase (as reported), Andalucia is more than likely to get the go-ahead from the Government to make these changes.



