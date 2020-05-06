Spain Police Fears Over Missing Girl in Sevilla Area of Andalucia

POLICE are worried about the safety of a girl in the Sevilla area of Andalucia, who has not been seen for a month.

The 17-year-old, named as Ana Rosa Hernández, absconded from a juvenile centre in Bormujos on April 6, and there´s been no contact with her since.

The National Police and the Guardia Civil in Sevilla have been searching for her, but have drawn a blank, leading to the launch of a fresh appeal over her whereabouts.

When Ana Rosa disappeared, she was wearing black clothes and white shoes.

She is 1.60 metres tall, weighs 55 kilos and has long, straight blonde hair.

Ana Rosa had absconded from the Bormojos centre a number of times previously, sometimes vanishing for several days, but authorities are seriously concerned about the length of her current absence.

Her last escape saw her turn up at a home belonging to members of her family in Los Palacios, and police are hoping that she is taking shelter with relatives again somewhere in the Sevilla area.



