Scientists in UK Considering Testing for Coronavirus in Faeces

THE UK is considering using sewage to track and trace coronavirus after studies in Europe found traces of the disease in waste water.

Research is underway in Britain and the US after findings from studies in Switzerland, France and the Netherlands suggest fragments of the virus are shed by infected people in their faeces and urine.

The Department of Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is discussing whether the findings mean waste water can be used to track the scale of the disease across the UK.

It could help the government move the country into the next phase of the battle against Covid-19 by concentrating on testing, tracking and tracing the virus so that lockdown measures can be gradually eased.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Defra said: “We are actively engaging with the research community and government scientific advisers to investigate whether monitoring waste water could be used as a way of tracking the prevalence of the virus.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) is clear there is currently no evidence coronavirus has been transmitted via sewerage systems.”



