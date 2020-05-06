Prince Harry sells his £50K Private Hunting Rifle Collection to Please Meghan

Prince Harry has sold his £50K private rifle collection and given up hunting ‘to please Meghan Markle’

According to sources, the animal-loving duchess reportedly “doesn’t like” hunting so husband Harry decided to quit the hobby. A hunter reportedly bought a pair of the Purdey firearms five months ago, before the royal couple stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle is opposed to blood sports and even follows a vegan diet during the week – despite Harry partaking in the sport since he was a child.

A friend of the anonymous buyer said: “He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out.

‘They are beautiful examples and he’s very pleased with them but he’s not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.’

Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall said of Harry and his brother William: ‘They hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting.’