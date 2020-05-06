Poll finds 86% of Brits willing to travel to Spain’s Benidorm despite the presence of Covid-19

A recent poll has revealed that more than 75% of Britons’ holiday budgets for the next 12 months will either remain unchanged or even increase as 86 % are willing to travel abroad despite the presence of Covid-19, with Benidorm in Spain top of the list.

Those aged under 30 are at least twice as likely as any other age group to increase their holiday budget for the next 12-months and four out of five (80%) were still hoping to travel this year if restrictions are lifted.

The survey ran for two weeks from April 19 to May 3, circulated across the UK through a network of independent travel agents, and supporters from within the industry, it gathered 4,228 responses.

More than two-thirds of respondents plan to book through a travel agent in future “because they value the support and advice they give”, the research found.

British airlines and tour operators want to return to operations at the end of June once the coronavirus crisis is over and Jet2com has opened air links to the Costa Blanca for sale on its website.

News of the survey was welcomed by business owners across the Costa Blanca, the municipal government, which has acquired 3,000 tests for the diagnosis of the Covid-19, plans the “gradual” return to the work of the officials starting next Monday, in phase 1 of the de-escalation.



