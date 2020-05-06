Police in Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena Accidentally Find European Fugitive Wanted By German Authorities

National Police officers in Benalmadena, Malaga have arrested a 55-year-old Hungarian fugitive who was wanted by German authorities for crimes relating to extortion.

A European arrest and surrender order had been submitted for the Hungarian national since March 13, 2020.

The fugitive was located on Sunday May 3 at his home in Benalmadena.

He was found whilst National Police officers carried out checks on a vehicle parked on public roads which turned out to be the vehicle of the fugitive.

-- Advertisement --

According to his arrest warrant, the fugitive had committed a crime against people in Germany, specifically extortion, and had been wanted since March 13. German judicial authorities issued a European arrest and surrender order. The detainee has now been passed onto the Central Investigation Courts in Madrid