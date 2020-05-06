Police divers pull body of teenager from lagoon near Basque Country in Spain

Divers have retrieved the body of a young male, believed to be 17, from a lagoon near Basque Country in Spain.

THE victim and three friends reportedly went to the Bazaldua lagoon in Orduña to swim yesterday afteroon, but the deceased got into trouble and couldn’t get out of the water.

His friends called emergency services at around 6.30pm.

Two hours later, divers from the autonomous police force, Ertzaintza, retrieved the teenager’s body from the lagoon and a doctor certified his death.

