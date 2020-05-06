No UK and Foreign Tourists Has Spain’s Costa del Sol Predicting Massive Losses

SPAIN’S Costa del Sol region is predicting massive losses due to no UK and foreign tourists being able to visit the holiday area.

Málaga’s provincial council has estimated that four million tourists have been lost to the region between March and June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Council president, Francisco Salado, said that the area’s tourism sector would suffer a deficit of €4 billion as a result.

-- Advertisement --

Salado has announced that Turismo Costa del Sol would be launching a series of promotional campaigns aimed initially at domestic tourism to try to boost the sector.

“We will concentrate on markets that we can be can tap into quickly and restore as soon as possible,” Salado stated.

The Diputación de Malaga has also carried out a survey among almost 500 companies involved with tourism, and 50 per cent of them said that it will take more than a year to recover from the impact caused by the coronavirus crisis.

But 40 per cent of those questioned took a more optimistic view that things would get better within 12 months, whilst 10 per cent actually felt a good recovery was possible in less than six months.





Francisco Salado also called for reductions in taxes on tourism and golf courses.