New Covid-19 Cases in Spain’s Costa Blanca South Region Spike Upwards

NEW Covid-19 cases in Spain’s Costa Blanca South area have shown an upward spike.

After a bottoming-out of figures in the Vega Baja region, the Wednesday (May 6) report from the Valencian Health Ministry declared 12 new cases of the coronavirus, in contrast to no new infections 24 hours earlier.

The number of confirmed active cases is now 559 across the Vega Baja region, split between 386 (plus two) in Torrevieja, and 173 (plus 10) in Orihuela.

One death has also been reported in the Orihuela health department area.

That means that the death toll stands at 66 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 49 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 17 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



