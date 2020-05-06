Naples Couples Reunite for First Time Since March as Italy Eases Lockdown

Emotional young couples passionately reunited in Italy yesterday, after the country eased its strict nearly two-month lockdown.

Couples in Naples kissed and embraced each other, with millions of Italians finally allowed to meet friends and family for the first time since March 9.

Italy is entering phase two of its lockdown this week, after two months of restrictions which saw the government shut parks and only allow people to venture within a few hundred metres of their door for essential exercise or food shopping.

Italians faced questioning, fines and even prison sentences if they were found outdoors without a valid reason.

However, restrictions have started to ease, with the country reporting less than 100 deaths a day and millions flocked to meet up with their loved ones – though many still wore face masks.

The country has suffered just under 30,000 deaths, the second most in Europe after the UK overtook it on Tuesday.



