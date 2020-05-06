Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s celebrate their sons Archie’s first birthday in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the first birthday of their son Archie – while under lockdown in the US.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned one today, unusually, for a royal birthday, there will be only his parents and a few staff to celebrate with.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made Los Angeles their home and they and other residents of California have been living under a “stay-at-home” order made by the state’s governor Gavin Newsom.

America is where they plan to bring up their son after walking away from the royal family in order to become financially independent after their hopes of earning money while still supporting the Queen were ruled out.

The young royal has experienced an eventful 12 months since he was born at London’s Portland Hospital – first living in a cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, then an exclusive home on Vancouver Island in Canada and now in the sprawling metropolis known as the City of Angels.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, at 5.26 am, weighing 7lb 3oz, and a few days after his birth his parents proudly showed him to the world, before the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw the infant for the first time.