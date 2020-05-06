Man Stabbed to Death in Knife Attack Outside a Co-op in South Wales

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was stabbed to death in a South Wales Co-op.

The victim, in his 60s, was knifed in the throat inside the store on Tylacelyn Road, Pen Y Graig, Rhondda Valley, around 1.45pm on Tuesday.

At least three others were injured in the attack, with witnesses sharing how they had seen a man and a woman bleeding from wounds to their necks.

One man is in a stable condition in hospital, while two others suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident. South Wales Police arrested a woman, 29, from Porth, who is now being held at Merthyr Tydfil police station.

The force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but did not say why.

One witness, Ravi Raj, 35, who is manager at the Pen Y Graig post office, said he saw a woman attacking ‘four different people with a knife’. He continued: ‘I saw one of the men bleeding from his neck and one of the women from the side of the neck.’

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, leading the murder investigation, said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings.



