Malaga’s Picasso Museum plans to open its doors along with other museums on the Costa del Sol at the end of May as Spain eases lockdown restrictions

Malaga’s Picasso Museum has confirmed that it is planning to open its doors to the public at the end of May, in a coordinated move with other museums on the Costa del Sol, as Spain eases its lockdown restrictions.

THE museum’s Director, José Lebrero, said he hopes to welcome the public back to view its exhibitions at the end of this month, ensuring that all the recommended “health and safety precautions” are taken. The opening date would “coincide with Phase 2 of de-escalation,” he added.

Given that Malaga is unlikely to benefit from national and international tourism in the short term, the museum’s Director said the focus would be very much on attracting “local visitors.”

In the meantime, “the museum is launching a new virtual exhibition on Thursday, focusing on Picasso’s interest in the harlequin figure,” which you can check out on the museum’s website, Lebrero added.