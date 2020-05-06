Lockdown breather for the air in capital of Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

THE air in Mallorca capital Palma is experiencing a lockdown breather, an Ecologists in Action report reveals.

Air contamination in the city was down some 67 per cent between the start of the state of alarm restrictions on movement in mid-March and the end of April.

The drastic drop in traffic levels in Palma, as well as in 25 other Spanish cities included in the study, played a major part in putting air quality well below the legal pollution limits and World Health Organisation recommendations.

-- Advertisement --

Ecologists in Action wants to see more efforts to keep air contamination down after movement restrictions are lifted. The environmental organisation is keen to encourage people to stick to practices like shopping near where they live, working at home, and sorting out administrative matters electronically.

It is also in favour of measures to encourage walking and cycling, to guarantee public transport and to limit speed limits on urban roads.