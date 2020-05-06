Good news for bars & restaurants in Spain’s Andalucia as government confirms 90% of region is ready to move to Phase 1 of deescalation on May 11

Andalucia’s government has confirmed that 90% of the region (by health districts) is ready to move to Phase 1 of deescalation on May 11, which spells good news for the struggling hospitality industry in the area.

THE region’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, however, pointed to three or four provinces that may not get the go-ahead to move to Phase 1 just yet. They include Malaga and Granada, given that they still have relatively high numbers of new Covid-19 infections, and have not met the Ministry of Health’s markers to be able to move on to the next phase (as reported).

However, Aguirre, stated that he has sent through his proposal to central Government recommending that restrictions are lifted by health district, and not by province, in the region.

Although businesses in Malaga and Granada will have to wait to open their doors, many bars and restaurants in 90% of the region can start to prepare for Phase 1, which will allow them to open their terraces to customers at 50% capacity.