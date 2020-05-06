France’s Paris Metro service prepare for increased commuter numbers by placing warning stickers on trains and in stations.

THE Parisian Metro service in France is preparing for the increased traffic expected from May 11, when the country will gradually start easing its lockdown restrictions. The RATP has placed 1 million stickers around stations reminding commuters to comply with sanitary and distance guidelines. A vast ground marking plan is also notably being prepared in stations, corridors and stations.

“For the health of all of us, let’s leave this seat free.” Line 1 and RER A users have discovered this message on the platforms since Wednesday, April 29. A few words on stickers stuck on the seatbacks reminding travellers as they wait for their train or metro.

Before the coronavirus crisis, 4.1 million passengers passed through the Paris metro every day, therefore, Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe has urged commuters this week to leave at least a metre between each other when travelling as passenger numbers set to climb again.

“We are working hard on a set of measures to achieve this objective of respecting social distancing,” said a RATP spokesperson.