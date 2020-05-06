Euro Weekly News asks readers to vote for their ‘Community Hero’ and help reward them for hard work amid Coronavirus crisis.

TO show our support to both the fantastic people who have kept this community together during these trying times and the local businesses who are set to reopen on Monday, May 11 Euro Weekly News would like to reward these groups.

-- Advertisement --

So, we are asking you, the reader, to nominate your own ‘Community Hero.’ Who has gone out of their way to provide for others? Who has helped make these frightening times more bearable? Who deserves some pampering?

All nominations to be sent to ewncommunityhero@euroweeklynews.com with your reason for nominating your hero.

The winner will then receive €200 to spend locally in small local businesses that need it the most. If your Community Hero needs a haircut, beard trim, foot massage, pedicure or a lovely lunch then you tell us where and we will pay it for them.

Also, to give local businesses a head start we would like to offer you a free small advert in the Euro Weekly News to assist you with your reopening and to let your customers know that you are back and raring to go. Should you wish to do this please contact alison@euroweeklynews.com to discuss it further.





The ease of lockdown need not be the time to ease off what we have built over the last two months. Our community needs us and we can help it survive, together.