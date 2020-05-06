Disney reveals plans to reopen Shanghai Disneyland China on May 11

Shanghai Disneyland in China will reopen on May 11 but with much-reduced capacity.
Walt Disney Co officials have yet to reveal when its US theme parks, including the Magic Kingdom, will reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic, other positive news was that there were 54.5 million Disney+ subscribers as of yesterday, Disney’s streaming service is doing exceptionally well.
Shanghai Disneyland to Reopen!
- Shanghai Disneyland will reopen May 11. Advance reservations will be required.
- ‘Controlled capacity’ will limit the number of guests in the parks.
- Dated tickets and similar scheduling to control capacity.
- Masks must be worn by guests during the entire visit, except for dining.
- Masks will also be worn by all cast except for face characters, but they will be far from guests.
- No fireworks or parades at first.
- There will be a character cavalcade.
- Characters will appear in the park ‘in a new way’ but no up-close character meet and greets.
- Shanghai Disneyland attendance is approximately 80,000 guests per day. The Chinese government will hold Disney to 30 per cent capacity or about 24,000 guests per day. But Disney will hold the number ‘far below’ that number at first and ramp up slowly.