Concerns Raised That People May Deliberately Get Infected for Immunity Passport

The use of coronavirus immunity passports has raised concerns about people ‘gaming’ the system by deliberately attempting to get infected, or buying a fake test result.

A paper about possible negative responses to antibody testing, considered by the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) at its April 14 meeting, was released today.

It suggested workers who had developed antibodies to Covid-19 could be given riskier frontline roles, might be more likely to ignore government guidance and could try to dupe the system to gain an immunity certificate.

The paper suggested employers might ‘actively discriminate’ against workers who were not shown to have antibodies.

It said: ‘Some employers may discriminate on the basis of antibody status. This might include not permitting those testing antibody negative to return to work or only taking on new staff with antibody positive test results.

‘Work may also be allocated among employees based on test status with, for example, customer-facing work being allocated to those who have tested antibody positive. ‘In some circumstances this may be appropriate, but in others this might constitute adverse discrimination. This risk applies across all occupational sectors.’



