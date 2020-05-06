Chinese Researcher about to Reveal Coronavirus Secrets found Shot Dead

A researcher was been killed at his home while on the “verge of significant findings” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Chinese medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania, police officials said he had been shot in the head and neck.

Allegheny County Medical Examiner said that Bing Liu, 37, a researcher for the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was found dead Saturday inside a home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh.

An hour after Liu’s body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.

-- Advertisement --

Ross Township Police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp told the Associated Press that the men “appeared to be connected beyond their proximity to each other.” A motive for the killings remained unknown, and the relationship between the men was also unclear.

The investigation continues.