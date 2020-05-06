Campaign to refloat activities at marinas in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

PLANS have set sail to re-float activities at the Balearic Islands’ marinas in the wake of the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

THE archipelago’s sailing sector has experienced significant growth in recent years and represents a key part of the Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca economies. Now the ANADE Balearic Nautical Sport Facilities Association has launched a marinas campaign in anticipation of the government’s green light for restarting recreational sailing activities as the gradual de-escalation process gets underway.

The State of Alarm rules on confinement had meant boat owners were not allowed to go out sailing or even to visit their craft. Under the phase zero of the de-escalation owners can now go and check on their boats, but they must go individually and this only applies when the boats are moored in the same municipality as the owner’s place of residence.

ANADE points out that sailing for leisure purposes is an individual activity, usually with few people on board and always in the open air.

The association has produced a video reminding sailing enthusiasts that the marinas have been keeping a close eye on their boats on their behalf throughout the lockdown, and encourages boat owners to come back and make the most of the facilities and to go out sailing once again as soon as the restrictions are lifted.