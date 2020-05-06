British expat in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca back in the saddle for custom-built biking exercise

BRITISH expat Bruce Edwards is delighted to be back in the saddle of his whacky looking custom-built bike and peddling round rural Mallorca once again for his hour’s fresh air and exercise.

Bruce made his nearly two-metre high bike himself: the highest it can be and still allow him to jump on and off.

“I didn’t want a normal bike. I really just wanted to show off to my friends and give them a laugh”, he told the Euro Weekly News.

But with the coronavirus crisis making social distancing the new norm, Bruce has also realised his eccentric machine is ideal for keeping a safe distance from other cyclists and for keeping himself fit cycling between his home in Inca and LLubi.

With just one, low gear, it means “pedalling like a lunatic”, Bruce joked.





The bizarre bike is by no means Bruce’s first invention. Ever since he was a kid back in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk he has been putting together all sorts of machines and weird and wonderful creations, from bicycles with sidecars to musical instruments on wheels, as well as less extreme versions of his latest bike for the LLubi carnival.

A builder by trade, Bruce has been helping out a welder in Llubi for the last five years, acquiring skills which have proved extremely useful for his inventing passion.

Although he is happy to be able to get out on his bike under the easing of the confinement restrictions, Bruce told EWN he actually quite enjoyed the lockdown and the opportunity to catch up on all sorts of jobs at his finca.

But he is, he said, definitely looking forward to next week when he can finally go out together with his wife and the couple can enjoy a walk with their dog, and can’t wait to see friends once