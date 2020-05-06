BREAKING NEWS: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveals plans to shield vulnerable people from the coronavirus

Vulnerable people will need to shield themselves for longer says UK Health secretary Matt Hancock

Everything from hospital visits to dentistry and GP home visits is being discussed by the government in a bid to protect the vulnerable and elderly. Mass COVID-19 testing is being ramped up but the extent of the epidemic in the UK is still not known.

“Care homes are still a major concern, we need to get more tests done there and we need to make sure all medical staff are issued with the correct protective equipment,” he said.

He was asked on a live debate today if he sacrificed elderly people in care homes so he could ensure the NHS wasn’t overwhelmed?

-- Advertisement --

Hancock replied: “From the start, we’ve worked very hard to protect people in care homes”, he says.

“Until this crisis, there hasn’t been as much discussion in the public debate about the support that is given to people in care homes, and I’m really glad that one of the things that have happened as we’ve gone through this crisis is that there has been much more discussion of that.

“We put in place the first guidance to care homes in February, and when a large number of people left the hospital to make space for people with COVID-19 that was before there were many cases of the coronavirus and then since then we’ve put in place the rules that are in place, in England at least, for testing everybody as they leave the hospital to go into care homes.”



