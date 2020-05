BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

SPANISH health officials say that in the last 24 hours there have been 244 deaths of people with coronavirus in Spain after the 185 recorded on Tuesday and 164 on Monday and Sunday

Total deaths from the virus have climbed to 25,857.

Since the start of the pandemic 126,002 have overcome the infection, with 2,516 new recoveries compared to the previous day.