BREAKING NEWS: Spain approves fourth lockdown extension to May 25 as PM secures ‘last minute’ support from opposition parties

Spain’s Congress has approved an extension to the country’s State of Alarm to May 25.

THE country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez finally managed to secure enough ‘last minute’ support from the opposition parties to extend the country’s lockdown for a fourth time, despite many threatening to withhold their vote this time round (as reported).

The lockdown extension will allow the Government to restrict citizen’s movements to contain the coronavirus.

Spain’s Congress authorised the fourth extension thanks to 178 votes in favour of an extension, compared to 75 votes against it, and 97 choosing to abstain from the vote.



