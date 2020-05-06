BREAKING NEWS: Frustrated National Lottery Players in UK and Spain Can’t Buy Tickets due to Power Failure

NATIONAL LOTTERY players in the UK and expats in Spain have been left frustrated by a power failure as the big Wednesday (May 6) Lotto draw looms.

People wanting a flutter via the National Lottery website or app have logged on to see a message telling them that the “service is temporarily unavailable.”

Reports confirmed that a power had caused the failure, as punters have been unable to buy a ticket for the midweek Lotto draw.

The National Lottery issued a statement via their Twitter feed: “Due to a power failure in the Watford area this morning, some of our services have been affected – including our website and Contact Centre. We are working to get services back up and running as quickly as possible and are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A further message said: “Please bear with us everyone. We’re still working to get our website and Contact Centre back up and running after this morning’s power failure.”

