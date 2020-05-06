Boris Johnson divorce from Marina Wheeler is granted

Boris Johnson’s second divorce has been granted, leaving him free to plan his wedding with fiancee Carrie Symonds when lockdown restrictions are eased.

Marina Wheeler, 55, shares four of the Prime Minister’s six children and applied for a decree absolute in February.

It is understood that this was granted before Ms Symonds gave birth to Mr Johnson’s sixth child Wilfred last week.

-- Advertisement --

Ms Wheeler, a leading barrister, started divorce proceedings last year after she and Mr Johnson separated in 2018.

Based on Mr Johnson’s estimated cash and assets, Ms Wheeler could receive around £4million from the divorce.

On February 18, she obtained permission from the Central Family Court in London to apply for a decree absolute.

The Mirror now understands the paperwork was filed “immediately” and the decree was issued.





Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler had four children during their 27-year-marriage – Lara Lettice, who is 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20.

The Prime Minister also has a fifth child, an 11-year-old daughter Stephanie, with art consultant Helen McIntyre.

He was previously married to socialite Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993.