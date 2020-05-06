Benalmadena launch initiative to support local bars and restaurants on the Costa del Sol, Spain

THE Councillor for Commerce in Benalmadena, Javier Marín, has announced the launch of an information and advertising campaign to support the bars and restaurants of Benalmadena who are reopening within the plan to de-escalate the State of Alarm. The campaign has been called ‘Los Restaurantes de Benalmádena te Cocinan y tú Pones la Mesa.’ “We are promoting a series of initiatives to promote the return to normalcy in local commerce,” explained the councillor. “We have drawn up a list of the restaurants that have resumed their activity with the sale of takeaway food, including their address, telephone number, email, and whether they have a home delivery service,” Marín explained. The list can be found at the following link:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1g6D8wEdWXO8XBIpIsW0-lfaG9VrtWTjZ

“It is a list constantly updated: we will incorporate new references as the owners of new businesses decide to join,” announced the councillor.

Catering businesses that want to join this list can do so by writing an email to fomentoypromocionmunicipal@benalmadena.es. They must write in the mail the name of the company, its activity/product/service, specify whether they deliver at home, pick up locally or both services, address, contact telephone number and email. “We encourage the population to start using the quality service guaranteed by the restaurants in the municipality,” said the councillor.