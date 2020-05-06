Bars and restaurants in popular town Soller in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca claim reopening not viable

BARS, cafes, restaurants and hotels in popular tourist town Soller claim reopening is ‘not viable’ due to a lack of legal, financial and workplace guarantees.

More than 100 of the town’s hospitality sector establishments have come together to launch a campaign demanding the public administrations put the necessary guarantees in place ahead of the start of phase one of the lockdown de-escalation on May 11.

They warn that if they do not get a clear response their businesses will remain closed to the public on Monday.

As it stands, the businesses say, the regulations are confused.

They are calling for health and safety guarantees through mass testing, health protocols and legal and health security, and the maintenance of ERTE temporary suspensions of contracts due to force majeure and greater economic security for their businesses.

They want financial assistance and an easing of taxes.

“Without tourism and with much greater offer than demand we cannot all survive,” the businesses warned.





The sector also expressed fears that with “one false step on opening we could be ruined,” and that faced with a lack of legal, economic and workplace information “we cannot open.”