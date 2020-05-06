American Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines to charge passengers $39 to sit next to an empty seat!

US ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines intends to charge passengers a fee to ensure they sit next to an empty middle seat.

THE airline aims to generate revenue from the empty seats as part of a social distancing initiative. Charges will start at $39 with Frontier having 18 seats available as part of a ‘More Room’ initiative starting on Friday (May 8) and running until August 31.

“The option complements the airline’s mandatory face-covering requirement for all passengers and flight crews, along with a wide variety of other initiatives aimed at achieving the highest levels of passenger well-being and comfort when flying Frontier.”

The airline will also require that passengers wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at ticket counters, gate areas and onboard aircraft. Face coverings have been required for cabin crew since April 13.

Passengers must also accept a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in via the airline’s website or mobile app.

Chief executive Barry Biffle said: “While we believe the best measure to keep everyone healthy is to require face coverings, for those who want an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort, we are now offering ‘More Room’.”