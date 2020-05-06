Advisor Known as ‘Professor Lockdown’ Resigns after Breaking Rules to Meet Married Lover

A government coronavirus scientist has resigned from his position after breaking social-distancing rules to meet his married lover.

Professor Neil Ferguson allowed Antonia Staats, 38, to visit his home at least twice during lockdown, despite living elsewhere in London with her husband and children.

Nicknamed ‘Professor Lockdown’, he had previously been credited with prompting Boris Johnson to impose social-distancing restrictions across the UK in March.

-- Advertisement --

Research from the epidemiologist and his team at Imperial College London showed that 500,000 people could die if the Prime Minister didn’t act.

Professor Ferguson told The Telegraph that he had made an ‘error of judgement’ and taken the ‘wrong course of action’ in choosing to see Ms Staats amid lockdown. He confirmed that he has now stepped back from Sage, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Under the current lockdown restrictions, members of the public are only allowed to have contact with those inside their household, meaning that couples not living together must stay apart.



