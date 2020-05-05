Wizz Air Joins Ryanair in Number Collapse as UK Flights to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain Remain Grounded

WIZZ AIR has joined fellow low-cost carrier Ryanair in announcing a record drop in passenger numbers in April, as UK flights to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain remain grounded.

Hungarian-owned Wizz Air started to resume services last weekend from Luton Airport under tough health restrictions, including a flight to the Canary Islands.

They normally operate routes to Spanish mainland destinations like Alicante-Elche, Malaga, and Valencia airports, but these have stopped due to the measures imposed to counteract the coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air said they had suffered a 98 per cent collapse for passenger numbers in April, clocking in just 78,389 people, as opposed to the 3.3 million travellers a year earlier.

Ryanair´s percentage passenger fall for April was even more dramatic at 99.6 per cent, as the carrier last week announced 3,000 job losses in what is a turbulent time for the whole of the air travel industry.