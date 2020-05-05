UK weather forecast: Blustery Winds and Downpours to Drench Southern Regions

UK Met office issue warnings as powerful 60mph winds and downpours to hit southern regions.

Weather warnings predict powerful winds and heavy rain will continue to batter the UK with gales of up to 60mph sweeping across the southwest.

The wind alert is in place across Cornwall, Devon, and Wales, with the severe conditions expected to cause disruption until about 10am this morning.

Most regions will stay dry throughout the day but in southern regions there is a chance of heavy rainfall with as much as two inches falling in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “There’s a wind warning out until 10am for some southern regions. There could be some short-term loss of power and spray and large waves on seafronts. In the southwest there will be lots of rain. Locally, 40-50mm in some places.

“It was touch and go whether we would need a rainfall warning but we are seeing the worst of it at the moment (overnight) and the impact should not be too big.”



