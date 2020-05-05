UK Could Get ‘Immunity Passports’ to Let People Out of Lockdown

Facial biometric scanning could be used to get Britain’s economy back on its feet once the country has passed the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

TECH firm Onfido is holding high-level talks with government ministers over the possibility of introducing so-called ‘immunity passports’ which will detail whether someone has or once had the disease.

Tests would combine facial recognition software with Covid-19 immunity checks to provide assurances workers are no longer contagious and can go back to work once lockdown restrictions are eased.

-- Advertisement --

The kit is already at the pilot stage in some countries and could be rolled out in the UK within months, the Guardian reports.

People would take antibody tests to show if they have had the virus or antigen tests to identify it they are currently infected. This would be combined with a facial scan and together would provide workers with QR codes that would be read before they gain access to their workplaces.