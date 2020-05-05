UK Chinatowns in Danger of Closing After Struggling with Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK’s Chinatowns could be on the verge of disappearing due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a TV chef has said.

Ching He Huang, who has written six books about Chinese cuisine, stated that many UK Chinatowns had already been struggling ‘year on year’ before the virus first broke out in Wuhan, China.

Early news of the virus then caused the number of visitors to the enclaves to fall in January. Ms Huang now says the future for Chinatowns looks ‘very bleak’, with the continuation of lockdown making it ‘impossible’ for the areas to take control of their fate.

Speaking on the Blue Collar Conservative podcast, she said: ‘In Chinatown many tourists, students, visitors going to London generally, they just stopped, they just avoided the whole area. I have seen many of my friends lose their businesses. I’ve seen many of them decide to stop altogether and close shops.

‘Before lockdown they were already struggling in terms of business in January anyway, year on year. The rates and rents were already very high for them to cope and then when the news happened in China and this all started no one was going into Chinatown, it was virtually empty. Everybody exited just like that. Now it is just impossible.’