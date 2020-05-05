Spain’s Minister of Interior Warns “This New Phase Will Be More Difficult Than The Entirety of Quarantine”

THE Minister of Interior in Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska has called on Spanish society to take the de-escalation measures very “seriously” because this new transitional phase towards a new normality is set to be “more difficult than the entirety of quarantine.”

“We have made a tremendous effort for seven weeks and we are going to have to continue doing so in order to not lose what we have all advanced,” as these efforts have resulted in a decrease in the deaths and new cases of the coronavirus, Marlaska highlighted in a telematic interview.

The head of the Interior is confident that the population will continue their responsible conduct as they have been doing until now. Marlaska has also asked political groups to support the extension of the State of Alarm, which he says is the only way they can protect the measures of this transitional period.

Three days after the relief measures for the general population were introduced, the head of Interior has remarked that citizen behaviour has been “reasonably positive,” although he recognises there have been some “dysfunction” that could even be accepted as a first offence but not to be repeated. However, there are some “non advisable” situations that have occurred, such as couples going out during their child’s time slot and groups of people chatting on the street.

“Although it seems absurd, total quarantine is easier than being able to go outside under conditions. It is more difficult to adapt to partial confinement and we all have to take it seriously” emphasises the minister.

Convinced that there is no other option other than enforcing the State of Alarm, Marlaska is hopeful that the extension requested by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, which will be proposed this Wednesday, goes ahead. The Minister cannot understand that political parties feel no responsibility over the matter as he says that there is not viable “landscape other than approval” to make these de-escalation measures favourable.

Despite their opposition, he believes that the PP will support the extension, because “from a legal point of view there is no other real possibility to protect the measures of the transition period.” Marlaska does not want this to start a “political controversy” because “this is not the time” and because what the government is trying to do now is survive “the greatest crisis in the country.”

Marlaska is not afraid to admit that the government has had some significant issues when dealing with the situation but he reminds the population that this has not only been a health emergency but it has been “the most serious of the century.”





In any case, “effort and will-power” has been important, but “everything can be improved” upon, insists the minister before agreeing with those who think that at some point the government has not communicated on topics as well it should have done. “But let no one doubt that there has been complete transparency,” he added.