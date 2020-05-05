Spain’s health workers in Andalucia & Costa del Sol suffer the most from Covid-19 infections across Europe

Health professionals in Andalucia and Costa del Sol have been impacted the most by coronavirus (Covid-19) infections across Europe, according to the Secretary of health union CCOO, Rafael González.

“THE proportion of health workers to have contracted the disease in Andalucia is the highest in Europe,” González said. Malaga alone accounts for 764 professionals to have become infected with coronavirus, he confirmed.

On April 30, 23% of health professionals across Andalucia were diagnosed with the Covid-19, compared to Spain’s national average of 18%. On Monday, the latest data showed that the figure had dropped slightly to 22%, with 3,160 health professionals infected.

Across the region, Malaga has the most number of health workers to have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (764 cases), followed by Granada (731 cases and one death), Sevilla (593 cases and one death), Jaén (302 cases and two fatalities) and Cádiz (255 and a couple of deaths).