Spain’s “Gold Coasts” show British holidaymakers still nostalgic for the sand and the sea by searching for flights to the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

British holidaymakers have been browsing long-haul escapes but Spanish package holiday favourites Benidorm and the Costa del Sol are seeing the most price searches for 2020.

Recent data trends from internet giant Google has revealed that sun-starved brits are still searching for their annual holiday in the sun. Online travel-compare sites have reported a huge surge in enquiries for holidays on the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol for November this year in particular.

This should be noted by the hospitality industry as it is an accurate indicator of the expected tourist traffic we are likely to see here. Apparently Benidorm was top of the list of searches, this comes as no surprise as it has been a firm favourite for bargain-hunting brits for years, it has the sun, the beaches and cheap booze to boot!

Another trend that was noticed was that long-haul flights were being searched, much more than normal. That was put down to the fact that no-one knows when Spain will be able to welcome back holidaymakers in their numbers, it is presumed that they are just hedging their bets.

-- Advertisement --

In summary, it still looks like things here will not be back to some of normality until much later on the year and as far as the tourism industry is concerned, it cannot come soon enough. TW