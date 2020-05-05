Spain’s Dutch KLM Air Travel Boost Gives Hope to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Areas

SPAIN has received a major air travel boost which gives hope that services can soon return to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas.

Dutch carrier KLM has now reintroduced flights every day from their base in Amsterdam to Madrid and Barcelona, which were suspended at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Passengers will have to wear a face mask on board, and also when they are boarding and departing the aircraft.

An important point to bear in mind is that the passengers themselves will have to provide their own mask.

People in Spain will look with keen interest with what KLM are doing as a possible model for other companies to follow suit when flights resume.

Last weekend, Wizz Air resumed flights to the Canary Islands.



