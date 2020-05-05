Spain’s Costa Del Sol Mayor cancels Marbella feria amid Covid-19 concerns

Marbella Town Hall’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz has announced today that the town’s week-long Feria de San Bernabé has been cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns.

THE event to celebrate its patron saint San Bernabé is usually held between June 8-14, each year. Muñoz announced the decision today, after holding a virtual meeting with representatives and associations involved in organising the traditional annual religious procession and festival.

However, Muñoz did not completely rule out all activities, and hinted that she may consider small activities to officially mark the occasion on San Bernabe’s day on June 11, but this “will depend on how well the pandemic has been contained,” she added.