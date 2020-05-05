Spain’s Costa del Sol Beaches Could Reopen Before End of May

Spain’s Costa del Sol beaches could reopen before the end of May.

The regional Andalucia administration wants the Madrid government to give the green light to opening local beaches ahead of the phased lockdown plan schedule.

May 25 is the date local politicians have pencilled in their request to begin, with Andalucia saying that all necessary safety precautions like social distancing would be taken.

It would be a fortnight ahead of the national Spanish phasing plan.

The region has suffered fewer Covid-19 cases compared to the rest of mainland Spain during the coronavirus crisis, and relies heavily on domestic and international tourism.

The regional government also feels that an early reopening would give a much-needed boost to the local hospitality industry which has been closed down during the State of Alarm period.

They’ve called for tax exemptions to be offered to beach bars across the Costa del Sol.



