Spain’s Beach Favourites Reopen in Costa Blanca Tourist Resort With Swimming and Sunbathing Bans

SPAIN’S beach favourites in a Costa Blanca tourist resort in Spain are to reopen, but with bans on swimming and sunbathing.

Torrevieja, which is popular with UK holidaymakers, as well as having a strong expat presence, will allow walks and exercise across all of its beaches from this Wednesday (May 6).

Some other parts of the southern Costa Blanca have already allowed beach access like Santa Pola, whilst most municipalities are waiting until the next phase of the lockdown reductions to begin next week, before opening up their coastlines.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón, said that beaches within the city area would reopen for walks and individual sporting exercises.

“Swimming is prohibited, as is sunbathing,” the mayor stated.

“No beach furniture like loungers and umbrellas can be taken onto the sand, and no meetings or group activities are allowed. Social distancing must be observed.”

Torrevieja Council has issued a stern warning that Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers will be patrolling the beaches, with a special emphasis on El Cura and Los Locos, which are normally the busiest under normal circumstances.





Beaches at Los Náufragos, El Cura, Los Locos, Cabo Cervera and La Mata will be open under the times for different age categories announced in the current phase of derestricting the country’s lockdown.

For people aged between 14 and 70 years, the times will be between 6.00am and 10.00am, and then from 8.00pm to 11.00pm.

Youngsters aged under 14 years have access between 12.00pm and 7.00pm, whilst the other 70 years-plus group will have two slots between 10.00am and 12.00pm, and then 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

The Acequión beaches will remain closed for the time being.