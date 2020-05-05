Ryanair predicts it will be 2 years before the industry recovers as traffic plunges 99% due to Covid-19 restrictions

Passenger traffic at Ryanair nosedived in April as the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 hit airlines across the world.

The airline said it had carried a total of 400,000 passengers last month which was a 99.6 percent decline on the previous year’s figure.

The Irish low-cost carrier said it operated 600 scheduled flights last month, including a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of EU governments, Ryanair’s Lauda subsidiary carried no passengers last month. Overall, rolling annual passenger figures showed a 6 percent decline to 135.1 million. The airline has predicted it will be 2022 before passenger demand and pricing recovers.

Ryanair last week announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs, mainly among its pilot and cabin crew staff and it is also seeking to implement pay cuts of up to 20 percent and intends to close a number of aircraft bases across Europe as the pandemic continues.