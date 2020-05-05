Restaurants on Spain’s Costa Blanca North region reveal their next move in lockdown de-escalation

As the hospitality industry across the Costa Blanca prepares to move into the first phase of the government de-escalation plan for the country, Euro Weekly News spoke to a few restaurants in the north region to see what this means for them.

ROBERTO NOBBE of Bar Grizzly’s in Calpe said they plan to reopen on May 11, providing things stay as they are.

“If everything goes well, we will open on Monday, May 11. We are lucky because of the layout of Bar Grizzly’s, we can use inside and out.

“But it’s not going to be easy because we can only serve 50 per cent of our clients.

“We are still making plans and in talks with our lawyers, things are changing every day. These are very difficult times for all businesses, and we have been hit hard. But we are fortunate as we are one of the larger businesses.

“We really look forward to opening up and seeing our customers again.”

Black Flame Bar, Grill and Carvery, Pedregeur, won’t be opening its doors on May 11.

Heidi and Sam are going to wait a couple of weeks longer, concerned that being able to serve only 50 per cent of their outside tables will not be viable.





“We’re not opening until at least May 25, it’s not worth it,” said Heidi, pointing out the rules are still not clear with regards to the distance between tables for example.

“We won’t be able to offer our carvery, as you can only serve to the table. Social security payments alone cost thousands a month, and then there is autonomo.

“We are in regular contact with customers, and most of them do not want to leave the house just yet, so we would rather wait a couple of weeks.”

For El Barril German restaurant in Las Marinas, Denia, it’s still a little too early to say for sure exactly what date they plan to start serving customers once again, but it will hopefully be within the next three weeks.

Ilona said: “At the moment we do not know for sure, but it won’t be May 11. We are talking to our lawyers this week and I think it is going to be more likely May 15 when we reopen.

“We need to have a lot more information about things like exactly how many tables we can serve and how. Things are complicated and there is a lot to sort out, but we look forward to opening.”