Reaching out to international hotel chain to explore proposals for rebooting the tourism sector in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Almeria government has been talking to the only international hotel chain based in the province to explore proposals for helping to reboot the tourism sector.

Diputacion President Javier A. Garcia and Tourism Deputy Fernando Gimenez held a videoconference meeting this week with the president and commercial director of the Playa Senator hotel group, Jose Maria Rossell and Daniel Rossell.

The talks focused on how the administration can support the hotel sector and getting the group on board for the Diputacion’s ‘Plan Almeria’ promotional programme.

The government is aiming to “strengthen the image of Almeria province as a safe destination and to stimulate trade through culture and the promotion of the ‘Costa de Almeria’, ‘Filming Almeria’ and ‘Sabores Almeria’ brands”, it said.

Garcia explained that his administration is planning promotions to encourage tourism within the province and to attract visitors from bordering regions and elsewhere in Spain.

In terms of international promotions and capturing tourist markets, the Diputacion reported there was agreement with the hotel sector on the importance of trying to extend Almeria’s tourism season next year from March to November.

“We are going to negotiate with tour operators on the possibility of the arrival of tourists being brought forward thanks to our climatic conditions”, the Diputacion president revealed.





He also promised that the administration will stand side-by-side with the hotel sector to demonstrate to “Spain, Andalucia and the rest of the world” that the Costa de Almeria is a “safe destination.”

This discussions with Senator were the first of what the Diputacion said would be a series of contacts with representatives from the province’s main economic sectors on how to deal with the start of the coronavirus crisis lockdown de-escalation and the socio-economic reactivation of Almeria.