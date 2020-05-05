Ravine rescue after 10-metre fall while out on the job in Taberno on Spain’s Costa Almeria

AN Andalucia government agent is recovering in hospital in Almeria after plummeting 10 metres down a ravine while out and about on the job in the Taberno countryside.

The 61-year old AGAPA Andalucia Agricultural and Fishing Management Agency employee was busy taking measurements in the La Serrata area when he fell.

A nearby Guardia Civil patrol rushed to the scene following an alert from the force’s communications centre about a possible accident in the zone. The officers found the man in the ravine and immobile, and immediately called in the emergency medical services.

Negotiating a steep slope and uneven terrain, the Guardia managed to get down to the Junta worker. He was conscious, but had suffered serious knocks to his head and an arm.

When the medical team arrived the tricky operation to stretcher out the accident victim got underway.

He was subsequently transferred to the Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city.



