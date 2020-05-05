Ozone Machines May be a Safe and Efficient Option for Disinfecting Public Buildings in Spain’s Costa del Sol

FOR more than a year the Casares Council has owned two ozone producing machines which were placed in municipal nurseries and has now invested a further €9,100 to purchase five more.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) ozone is highly effective as a biocidal cleaner, being a more powerful disinfectant than chlorine and other traditional products against all types of micro-organisms.

Scientific studies show that ozone destroys numerous viruses, bacteria and fungi and is believed to be very effective against the coronavirus family and has the ability to remove more than 99 per cent of viruses very quickly.

-- Advertisement --

In addition, as it is a gas it reaches every corner of a room with total guarantee of disinfection, being more effective than cleaning surfaces by hand there is always the chance that some corners could be left untouched.

These new machines will be placed in public buildings and may be moved from one site to another if required and in time the cost will be repaid due to the reduction in use of disinfectant.