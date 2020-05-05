Nerja residents will be able to ‘read all about it’ in the proposed new library to be built in Balcon de Europa.

NERJA is taking the first steps towards building a new, 800-square metre public library.

The chosen plot is located in Balcon de Europa, adjoining the El Salvador church, and if the project goes ahead the new installation would be three times larger than the existing library beside Sala Mercado and the Nuestra Señora de las Angustias chapel. Nerja’s Economic and Productivity Advisory Committee has now approved the joint proposal from the Mayor’s Office, the Town Planning and housing department and the municipal spokesman for Nerja’s Partido Popular party.

“This investment demonstrates important progress in Nerja’s educational facilities by giving a cultural use that at present is used by the municipality’s cleaning service,” the local PP party said. The proposal will be debated at the next plenary council meeting, municipal sources revealed.